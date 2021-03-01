Huge triumph for Mzoe 7

Sithatshisiwe Gwaza, Sunday News Reporter

MZOBANZI Mlauzi, popularly known as DJ Mzoe 7’s dream has finally come to fruition a­fter he recently won the 2021 Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) award for best dance, house, and kwaito.

The Zima awards were held virtually in the capital and were aired live on Facebook due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on congregations last Saturday.

That however, did nothing to demean the happiness of the artists as the long-awaited awards ceremony still gave as much joy as it would have given the star if he had obtained at a physical award ceremony.

DJ Mzoe 7 expressed his happiness saying he had been longing for such a gesture of recognition and appreciation since the introduction of awards in 2013.

The songwriter, deejay, media personality and fashionista was previously nominated for best alternative artist in 2015 and best single in 2016, but unfortunately didn’t get any award.

The Zima award comes a­ er he also attained his first Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) award for best music video, making this great run of achievements where dreams have become reality. Mzoe dedicated his award to his mother and the team that has helped him working on his music, as he felt they deserved credit for the hard work that got him so far.

“Theguys I was nominated with were real competition, actually it was a bit scary, which is the reason why am honoured to have won,” attested Mzoe.

His fame and hard work seem to be hard to miss, as he has won two awards consecutively and while celebrations were still on, another nomination came knocking on his door. Mzoe has also been served with the Star FM listeners’ choice awards nomination.

Other winners from Bulawayo were Nkwali who won the Best ezodumo/ imbube award, Madlela Skhobokhobo who won the Best Tshibilika award, South Africa-based Sha Sha (Best

Zim international artist). Legend Busi Ncube was got the Retro award with legendary Sa riyo Mukadota Madzikatire, while Cool Crooners got the Lifetime Achievement Award. Video maker Blaqs

was named Best Music Video Maker.