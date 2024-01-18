Hwange district activates civil protection committee amid cholera outbreak concerns

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

HWANGE District has activated its civil protection committee (CPC) and intensified engagement with the locals in the wake of ten suspected cholera cases reported in the Concession Area of Hwange Colliery Company.

Sensitizing stakeholders on the district’s preparedness, district environment officer, Mrs Junior Bande said although the cases were not yet confirmed, the ministry had identified isolation centres to treat serious cases.

“We wait for results from the samples that were sent to the lab for examination. In the meantime, in Victoria Falls, 45 beds have been set aside at Victoria Falls Hospital with Mkhosana Clinic having been identified as an isolation centre. Rehydration centres will also be opened at all health facilities to cater for mild cases with different stakeholders also coming in to assist us,” said Mrs Bande.

She said there was need to carry out disease surveillance and ensure the enforcement of the public health laws while creating awareness on cholera in order to combat its spread or new infections.

“Going forward as part of strengthening our preparedness as a district there is going to be need to ensure that there is rigorous food and water quality monitoring. Health promotion and inspections of premises to ensure they meet set standards will also be necessary while the rapid response teams are activated to immediately respond to any arising cases,” she said.

Mrs Bande however, bemoaned the limited resources which include medical and non- medical supplies saying that could affect the effective response.

Hwange Colliery Company public health officer, Mr Medicine Shonhai said there were awaiting conclusive results from samples taken from suspected patients who had visited their health facilities exhibiting symptoms.

“On 14 January we received a report of person who was showing diarrhea symptoms in Sinderella Village and from there we had other patients coming in complaining of the same. We managed to take stool samples for testing which turned out positive during our rapid diagnostic tests but we are awaiting the culture test which will give us conclusive result. So for now we have suspected cases in the Colliery Concession Area with most coming from Makwika which has become a hotspot and as a response we have established an isolation centre at No.1 North Clinic to deal with severe cases while mild ones will be handled by all our other clinics,” said Mr Shonhai.

He said the company was alive to the plight of residents who were at risk due to the state of the communal facilities arguing that there were plans to shorten the water shedding programme in light of the potential outbreak of cholera.

Mr Shonhai said company once mulled closing down all its schools in the wake of an outbreak of Cholera and water shortages as part of measures to prevent new cases.

“At one point we had thought of closing down all our schools but we were advised against it since there were no reported cases emanating from there. So what we have done is we are improving water supplies and rolling out awareness campaigns in schools and communities. In every epidemic, education plays a key role in case reduction,” he said.

The move comes as Hwange Colliery Company is grappling with water shortages with most affected areas being those using communal toilets.

Hwange District Development Coordinator (DDC) who is also the chairperson of the CPC, Mr Simon Muleya appealed to stakeholders to assist with resources mobilization.

“Let’s be ready to contain the disease as a district. As Hwange we are home to the prime tourist destination and this should also give us the urge to ensure that we are aware of the economic effects of this disease getting out of control. So we are appealing for resources be it medical supplies or fuel and vehicles, let’s all participate in ensuring that we do everything at all cost to manage the disease. Cholera is a public health disease,” said Mr Muleya.

Hwange Colliery Company has already started to restrict vending especially of mangoes which was rampant at Lwendulu bus terminus with the health department appealing to Government to assist in enforcing public health laws.