Hwange finally appoint new coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE Football Club have settled for former Bulawayo City coach, Try Ncube as their new mentor, taking over a post that has been vacant for months after Bongani Mafu quit to join Ngezi Platinum Stars in March.

Mafu was interestingly angling for a return to Hwange after being shown the exit door by Madamburo together with Benjani Mwaruwari in July.

Ncube has been taking charge of Chipangano as they prepare to face Quality Foods in a Zifa Southern Region Division One fixture at the Colliery Stadium on Saturday.

With seven matches to go, Hwange are on top of the log with 69 points and have a five-point advantage of their neighbours, ZPC Hwange who are turning out to be serious championship contenders.

Nairos Deredzai, the Hwange chairman confirmed that they had concluded the search for a new coach with Ncube, whose most recent engagement was with FC Talen Vision as an assistant coach was the chosen man and he had already assumed his duties.

“We have settled for Try Ncube as our new coach, he assumed his duties this month. For now we cannot say for how long he will be with us, we still have seven games go, I will be comfortable talking about the future when its certain we are getting promoted,’’ said Deredzai.

According to Deredzai, Ncube was the only addition, with the rest of the technical team that has been in charge since Mafu’s departure retained. Edmore “Mamkhwebu” Sibanda has been the caretaker head coach and was being assisted by Obert “Cobra” Moyo.

Hwange were said to be looking for a coach with a proven track record and Ncube was just what they were searching for. Ncube won the 2019 Zifa Southern Region Division One title with Bulawayo City. Prior to that, the Caf B holder had guided Amakhosi to a respectable eighth place finish in the 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season as a caretaker coach.

Ncube warmed up to the idea of joining Hwange since his family is based in Victoria Falls. Joining Hwange has moved him closer to his family, which was not the case when he was based in Filabusi.

Bigboy Mawiwi and Masimba Dinyero are some of the coaches said to have been interviewed by Hwange in their search for a new coach.

