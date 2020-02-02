Hwange legend relives golden moments

Jimmy Sibanda (right) receives an award for winning the Castle cup from Wankie General Manager George Julian in 1973

Lovemore Dube

Looking back at the Hwange FC squad of 1973 to 1982, one would not envy being in Mwape Sakala’s position of coach.

His was a challenging task because of the arsenal at his disposal. So potent were his options that he could have loaned up to seven strikers and still have decent combinations to toy around with.

It was a period when he could call on Isaac Phiri before he moved into left back, Patson Ncube, Nsangu Tembo, Francis Mwinga, Tobias Sibanda, Barton Mwalukuka, Teddy Ncube, Skeva Phiri, Chris Yoyo, Twymen Ncube, Joe Mapholisa, Tobias Sibanda, Barry Daka, Nyaro Mumba, Rodrick Simwanza, Gideon Zulu, Philemon Nyathi, David Khumalo, Nathaniel Maduku, corner kick specialist Leonard Tembo, Melvin Kennedy and Jimmy Sibanda. There were many others who were shuffled between the local Wankie Amateur Football Association and the Super League side on near experimental purposes.

Sibanda arrived in Hwange in 1971 due to the influence of Daka who had arrived a year earlier and had managed to establish himself as a key member of the 1970 Castle Cup winning side (3-2) over Arcadia United despite being a Division Two side.

He is among dozens of forgotten former Hwange footballers who have since retired from formal employment at the Colliery. His wish is for former players to be allowed to play a part in their former clubs and be given token recognition such as free entry.

Sibanda would impress too and made the cut into the team that beat Dynamos 9-8 in a marathon penalty shoot-out in 1973 to win that year’s Football Association Cup, the Castle Cup. He was not among the penalty takers of the day because he had missed three gilt-edged chances during normal time and the coach felt he was not ready to be among the takers.

“I think the coach was probably right, I was low on confidence after missing some great chances during regular time,” he said.

The Castle Cup, Nkathazo Cup and the Nyore Nyore tournament remain etched in his memories as they are career highlights of a fruitful football journey that even earned him a job, family and a livelihood.

He recalls with nostalgia being presented with the medal at a ceremony by the colliery’s long serving general manager of the yesteryear era, George Julian.

Born 6 August 1953 in Bulawayo, Sibanda was nicknamed Masikiza and Umfana Wamaswerve because of his deceptive body language on the field of play. He attended St Columbu’s Primary School and would complete secondary school education through private study.

He started playing football in the football crazy suburbs of Makokoba and Mzilikazi in 1960 with a tennis ball which was a priced possession for any budding youngster of those days.

He was inspired by Gibson Homela, Daka, Joseph Nyika. Sibanda pays tribute to Daka for his encouragement and coach Jack Meagher who had a hand in him turning out for Wankie after moving from Bulawayo. In his formative years the Youth Club system was productive and he had a dance with a lot of good talent during his teens.

“I played with Barry Daka, Daniel Bingadadi Ncube, Patson Ncube, Obert Moyo and Zolile. I also played for Mashonaland United Under-18s with the likes of Adam Maseko, Laston Kazembe and I remember drawing with Wankie Juniors in a final played at the Showgrounds.”

Sibanda, a cheeky forward with a knack of scoring gems regrets playing football during the Rhodesia era.

“I could have made it abroad,” Sibanda says.

After the Mashonaland United Under-18s excursion, Sibanda played for America United in the Greenspan League where with his left foot and body swerve he troubled goalkeepers and defenders alike and would have a dance with Mashonaland FC and Eastern Highlands with the likes of Daka, Francis Sikhosana, Elfigio, Scooter, Luka and Daniel Ncube before these moved to bigger clubs.

Mashonaland United would in 1975 at the insistence of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo change to Zimbabwe Saints.

Saints juniors of note during the time included Abraham Kazembe, Marko, Ndazu, Gilson Chitsaka, Mhofu, Lazarus Gandanga, Jealous Rafios and Patrick Kushure.

“In the Greenspan League some of the good stars I lined up with were Bigboy, Shupayi, Mdala Dube, Zolile and Owen Smart.”

Sibanda recalls a game against Highlanders in 1970 while with Mashonaland FC where three minutes after coming on, he scored two goals only to be red carded for retaliating, turning from hero to villain. A memorable goal was to come against Archer years later when he connected with a magnificent scissors kick from a corner kick. But his best goal he thinks is the one where he scored against Bulawayo Wanderers.

“I gained possession in our own goal area and moved up to slot in the ball past their goalkeeper, it was a great goal and piece of skill just at the dearth of the match,” he said.

Scoring against a goalkeeper who would not only rise to be the best in the land and world, Bruce Grobbelaar remains another memorable feat for Sibanda in the final of the Nyorenyore Cup.

The striker recalls a 30-1 win over Hwange ZRP while with Kabwe as the highest scoring match he was ever involved in, while in the top league football, a 5-0 over Meikles at Rufaro where he scored a hat-trick.

On his move to Hwange he said Meagher and Daka had watched him twice while giving the coal miners a torrid time and they had made a decision to hire him.

“They gave me a job and it is where I met and married my wife Christine Malikwe. I visited many places with the club and it gave me a chance to board a plane for the first time way back in the 1970s.

“When I came on board the club had Posani Sibanda, Daniel Rendo, Amos Rendo, Stephen Chuma, Sam Mtende, John Garatsa, Aaron Lowani, Twyman Ncube, Leonard Tembo, Misheck Mwanza, Chris Yoyo, Samuel Ngwenya, Fred Linyando, Papa Vido. Competition was tough and I managed to break in and command a regular jersey at left wing. I was with Posani Sibanda, Rodrick Simwanza and David Khumalo when we made it into the South Zone Select that was supposed to play Orlando Pirates with players from Zimbabwe Saints, Bulawayo Wanderers and Highlanders but the South Africans did not come,” Sibanda said.

Sibanda said competition even got hotter for places with the arrival of George Phiri from Kamativi, Nyaro Mumba from Gwayi River Mine and Rodrick Simwanza from Victoria Falls. He said no player was guaranteed of being in the next match hence they had to work harder all the time.

Sibanda retired in 1982 after he was fingered out for instigating a player mutiny.

“I scored two goals against Caps Rovers and we won 3-0. I put forward players’ requests for improved welfare and I was put under pressure by management and I decided to quit,” said the scoring machine who for most of his ten-year service to Wankie FC scored over 12 goals per season.

After retiring he won many medals as coach of Hwange local league giants Kabwe Warriors and their Makwika nemesis Brazil, clubs that produced most of the yesteryear Hwange football greats

He regards coaching Noah Banda, Francis Mwinga, Emmanuel Mwinga, Masauso Phiri, Thomas Ngwira, Abuit Phiri among his best moments on the touchline and wishes Hwange FC could help more retired players attain coaching badges.

Sibanda, among a host of forgotten football greats, believes main curtain-raisers involving reserve teams could help clubs identify talent. He says tournaments involving clubs from Kamativi, Binga, Jambezi, Lukosi, Dete and Lupane should be organised for Hwange to tap talent from.

With improved remuneration Sibanda says Hwange FC can do better and that an elected executive is the way to go as the electorate would come up with people with the club at heart.

It is common to have Caps, Dynamos and Highlanders people running the club as they would have been appointed by management. Another route to success Sibanda believes the local Hwange league must be revived.