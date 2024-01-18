Hwange Local Board implements measures to contain Cholera outbreak

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Hwange Local Board has with immediate effect banned all open air worshipping and started closing all unlicensed food preparation outlets that are mushrooming in the mining town as it battles to contain the spread of cholera within its jurisdiction.

“Notice is hereby given that the Hwange Local Board in accordance with the Public Health Act (Chapter 15:17) is with immediate effect closing all unlicensed Food preparation outlets and those operating from undesignated areas.

“This move is necessitated by a recent cholera outbreak, which has been reported in Hwange urban. We have also banned all open-air church gatherings and all worship activities at premises without ablution facilities,” reads the statement.

They noted that failure to provide ablution facilities poses a risk to open defecation leading to the spread of communicable diseases such as cholera.

“We urge members of the public to exercise good hygiene practices, which include thorough washing of hands after using the toilet as well as before handling or preparing food. Drinking water from protected sources or boiling water before drinking,” they said.

The public has also been cautioned on purchasing food, fruits and vegetables from vendors at undesignated vending sites and have been advised to seek early treatment for suspected diarrheal illness.