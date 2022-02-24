Hwange Local Board to review, craft new policies

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Hwange Local Board (HLB) is in the process of reviewing and crafting new policies as part of its efforts to improve efficiency and effectiveness of its operations.

According to their latest newsletter, HLB town secretary Mr Ndumiso Mdlalose said after consultations with officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, it was suggested that the local authority needed to amend and draft new policies to guide it in its day-to-day operations in the provision of services.

The local authority’s management and councillors have since reviewed 21 policies which will now be sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for consideration.

“We (management and councillors) did about 50 percent of the policies. We want to push that each and every policy is thoroughly scrutinised to our satisfaction. We noticed some glaring glitches in how we were previously doing things. Thus, they are issues which we need to ensure are covered by these policies,” said Mr Mdlalose.

Some of the 11 policies reviewed include the Audit Charter, Security Procedural Manual, Education, Housing, Human Resources, Client Charter, Engineering Manual, Gender, Information and Communications Technology, Recruitment and Training.

The local authority also introduced new policies such as the Condition of Services, Accounting and Procedural Manual, Allotment Garden, Code of Conduct, Communication Policy, Debt Management, Disaster Recovery Plan, Sexual Harassment, Transport Management and Whistle Blowing.

Mr Mdlalose said they were reviewing and coming up with new policies that are applicable with modern trends while also meeting their vision and that of Government.

“Some of these policies will also be used as basis to formulate our by-laws. As you are aware, additional to use of national laws to plan and manage our area, Council is also authorised under the Act to formulate by-laws,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local authority has identified Baobab Shopping Centre’s road network as one of its priorities under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) 2.

HLB civil engineering technician Tinashe Tapfumaneyi said the local authority noted the need to refurbish Baobab Shopping Centre’s road network due to the hype of activity in the area.

Part of the Shopping Centre’s road had developed potholes making it difficult for motorists to easily navigate.

“Baobab Shopping Centre is located at a focal point, which is between our upmarket suburbs of Baobab and Chibondo, by virtue of that, we considered to reconstruct the road network there, since it was now in a bad state. The reconstruction of the road is expected to give the area a facelift,” said Eng Tapfumaneyi.

The local authority contracted Ultra Construction to carry out the rehabilitation work.

Baobab Shopping Centre is characterised by a concentration of commercial land use with commercial offices, retails shops and services. The area is envisaged to grow into a Central Business District as more infrastructural development is still taking place there.

HLB was allocated ZWL$31 million in 2021 and received ZWL$9 million most of which went towards clearing and resuscitation of storm water drainages, roadside vegetation clearing and pothole filling, which are part of the scope under ERRP.