Hwange man dies after elephant attack

Fairness Moyana, Online Reporter

A 45-year-old Hwange man who was battling for life at a Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by an elephant two days ago has died while another victim of a buffalo attack remains in critical condition.

Elliot Sianyanga of Sonyathi village in Mabale was making his way home on 2 April when he was attacked by a lone bull elephant. He was rushed to Mpilo hospital were his condition remained critical until his death on Tuesday morning.

In a similar incident a 64-year-old woman, Elizabeth Ndlovu of Mpumelelo village in Ndlovu, Hwange was gored by a stray buffalo close to her homestead. The enraged beast which had escaped a wire snare set by poachers ripped open the woman’s stomach during the attack. She was rushed to Ndlovu clinic enroute to Victoria Falls hospital before being transferred to Mpilo where her condition is reportedly critical.

Speaking in a telephone interview from Mpilo hospital prior to their admission Hwange Rural District Council Natural Resources Officer, Mr Xolelani Ncube confirmed the two incidences arguing that council rangers had reacted swiftly and shot dead the rogue buffalo.

“I can confirm that we received two reports of human-wildlife conflict in Hwange district. In the first case a woman from Ndlovu area was gored by a stray buffalo that escaped poachers’ snare at Fuller Forest before it went into the community. The victim had just got out of her homestead when she was attacked by the buffalo which ripped open her stomach exposing her internal organs. She was rushed to Ndlovu clinic before being transferred to Mpilo due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is still critical. I alerted the rangers to hunt it down and it was shot dead a few hours after the attack,” said Ncube.

He said the second victim was on his way home at around 8pm when he came across a bull elephant which attacked him.

“It grabbed him by its trunk before throwing him metres into the air. However, it was distracted by the victim’s hat which had fallen close to it and it began to trample it which gave him an opportunity to escape. However, he was seriously injured during the attack and had to be rushed to Mpilo hospital for treatment. Council is taking care of medical costs relating to drugs, scans and others. We are however, appealing for donations from well-wishers because we are overwhelmed.”

Zimparks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo acknowledged receiving reports of increased human-wildlife conflict urging the communities near conservancies to exercise caution when confronted with wild animals.

“We have been receiving a lot of distress calls from communities and we urge them to give us as much information as possible so that we react swiftly. Normally, when we receive a distress call, we react in the shortest possible time. We are encouraging communities to keep some distance when they see wild animals. We urge communities to minimise movements at night because that’s the time they like to move around.”