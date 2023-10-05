Hwange march on

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs FC 0-2 Hwange FC

VISITING Hwange FC produced a splendid first half performance that saw them overrun their hosts Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at Luveve Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors had a better start to the game and they were rewarded for their early efforts.

It only took two minutes for Chipangano to go ahead as Courage Sibanda found the back of the net off a Pritchard Mpelele back heeled pass.

Hwange did not pull their foot off the pedal as they continued to press on in search of a second goal.

They would go on to double their lead through Mpelele who beat the offside trap to slot home the second for the visitors.

Farau Matare had a chance to get Chiefs back into the game after 29 minutes but he could not make use of it.

Matare had been fed by the industrious Obriel Chirinda but his attempt to turn and shoot failed.

In the 39th minute Brendon Rendo sent in an inviting cross which was met by Mpelele who failed to get his effort on target after connecting with the head.

Moments before the break, Shepard Gadzikwa sent in a cross from the right, Courage Sibanda connected but his headed attempt went off target.

Hwange would go into the break leading 2-0.

In the second half, Sibanda missed another glorious chance for Hwange after he was sent through on goal by Mpelele.

In the dying stages of the game, Chirinda saw his header go over the bar from close range.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs FC:

Isaah Ali, Joe Sibanda (Panashe Shoko, 77 mins), Malvern Hativagoni (Ayanda Ncube, 77 mins), Nixon Gama (Billy Veremu 59 mins), Mthokozisi Msebe, Obriel Chirinda, Malvin Mkolo, Danny Phiri, Mandlenkosi Gasela (Donell Katsande, 88 mins), Felix Moyo, Farau Matare ( Dalubuhle Dlodlo 59 mins)

Hwange FC:

Nedrick Madeya (Wellington Muuya, 90 mins), Canaan Nkomo (James Chivasa, 72 mins) Brendon Rendo, Goodwin Goriyati, Solomon Sithole, Pritchard Mpelele (Blessing Ngoma, 72 mins) Shepard Gadzikwa, Tendai Muvuti ( Mlotshwa 59 mins), Lukas Sibanda, Courage Sibanda

-@innocentskizoe