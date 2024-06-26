Hwange one-stop-access pavilion 65 percent complete

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

CONSTRUCTION of a US$1,4 million state-of-the-art one-stop access pavilion which commenced in October last year at the Hwange National Park is now 65 percent complete.

The pavilion is expected to set the tone for a major facelift that will improve the visitors’ experience, enhance security and help reposition the park as a competitive and must-visit destination.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere in a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

He said cabinet received progress reports made in the implementation of priority projects for the first 100-day cycle of 2024, as presented by the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities; and the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

“The Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni reported progress on projects under her purview saying construction of the Hwange One-Stop Pavilion for Wildlife Information and Services is more than 65 percent complete.

“The identification and demarcation of Mavangwe Hills as a protected forest within the communal land in Buhera District has been completed and the construction of two classroom blocks at Gonarezhou in Chiredzi district of Masvingo Province by Zimparks as a corporate responsibility is 85 percent complete,” said Dr Muswere.

The architectural designs of the one-stop access pavilion project started back in 2019 with the Federal Republic of Germany supporting the development of the designs through the German Development Bank (KfW) under the KAZA TFCA SWAP Project facilitated through WWE. The project went through the tender process which was awarded to Mak Bokano Contracting.

Currently, this is one of the flagship projects undertaken by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) under the US$50 million partnership.

