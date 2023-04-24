Hwange organisation fights drug abuse through sports

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A HWANGE organisation recently held a soccer tournament in the coal mining town, which was aimed at raising awareness against drug and substance abuse.

Precise Africa said the tournament was meant to complement government’s efforts in fighting drug and substance abuse among the youth.

Four teams- Mpumalanga FC coached by Charles Manyembo, DRC coached by Mthenjwa Moyo, Baobab rovers coached by former Hwange FC player Munyaradzi Mungadze and Baghdad FC coached by Charles Chitambira- battled it out at the one-day tournament at Nengasha Stadium.

Boabab Rovers emerged as winners after beating Baghdad FC 7-0 in the final.

The champions walked away with a goat while all the other participating teams got a soccer ball each.

One of the organisers, Tungamirai Fambirai said drugs are a menace that is negating growth in Zimbabwe.

“Drugs have become a virus that is slowly destroying the future leaders who should be focused on fueling Zimbabwe’s economic development and using the vast resources for the country’s productivity,” he said.

Fambirai urged youth to lead exemplary lives away from abusing drugs.

Bagdad FC coach, Chitambira commended Hwange residents for turning out in their numbers.

He implored the Hwange Local Board to rehabilitate Nengasha stadium so as to have a place for youths to spend time for them to shun drugs.

The stadium is used for Zifa Southern Region Division One matches.

“The youth in Hwange need more recreational places which empower them to use their energies to explore productive opportunities in sport and remain healthy instead of indulging in drug abuse,” said Chitambira.