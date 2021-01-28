Hwange to convert bus terminal into vending site

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Hwange Local Board (HLB) is working on converting its bus terminus in Empumalanga suburb into a vending site in a move aimed at maintaining cleanliness of its environs and improving revenue collection from the informal sector.

According to the local authority’s latest monthly newsletter, HLB town secretary Mr Ndumiso Mdlalose said the local authority had resolved to put up vending bays at Empumalanga bus terminus to enable registered vendors to conduct their business activities at a designated place.

“We intend to turn that bus terminus into a proper marketplace with vending bays. We have realised that the terminus is no longer serving its intended purpose, thus the reason we are seeking to utilise the infrastructure for a more viable activity,” said Mr Mdlalose.

He added that the terminus was constructed in the 1980s but the number of buses and omnibuses making use of it had been dwindling over the years as commuters were increasingly preferring to travel in light vehicles.

Mr Mdlalose also noted that light vehicles were proving to be popular among travellers as they spend less time at the terminus due to their tendency of randomly picking up commuters at any point along their routes.

He highlighted that the local authority was looking forward to refurbishing ablution facilities at the termini as part of its efforts of creating a conducive and convenient work place for vendors and their clients.

One of Empumalanga’s renowned vegetables hawker Mr Elton Mguni said there was a need for the local authority to expedite the conversion of the terminal into a vending area.

“We are quite grateful that council is considering turning this terminus into a vending place but it seems there are taking long to put up proper facilities for us to operate from. The infrastructure at the bus-station especially the toilets continue to suffer years of neglect and vandalism from residents,” said he said.

Mr Mguni is one of the longest serving vendors in Hwange urban having been involved in the trade for more than 20 years.

He said operating from a designated area plays a significant part in formalising their vending business.

“Operating from a designated place enables Council to frequently monitor us with regards to hygiene issues. Our operations will also be easily formalised since the local authority would be having some form of a database thus enabling it to easily license us,” said Mr Mguni.

He said efforts were being made to form an association so as to improve interaction with the local authority.

“We have plans to come up with a vendors association so that we can improve on our communication with Council on various issues pertaining to our operations,” said Mr Mguni.

Meanwhile, the local authority is also working on coming up with environmentally conscious initiatives aimed at reducing rampant littering in its area of jurisdiction.

HLB environment health technician Mr Nqobile Ndelaphi Mabhena said the local authority would conduct a solid waste characterisation, quantification and management study as part of its efforts to improve cleanliness of its environment.

“We want to conduct a waste characterisation, quantification and management study that will ascertain the type and amount of waste generated in our area of jurisdiction,” he said.

Mr Mabhena said the solid waste characterisation, quantification and management study would enable the local authority to formulate an Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) plan.

“The study will inform planning of waste management through the crafting of the ISWM plan that will include the participation of the community which is the waste generator. We can’t craft the ISWM plan when we don’t know the type of waste we are producing and the quantities,” he said.

ISWM is a comprehensive waste prevention, recycling, composting, and disposal program.

An effective ISWM system considers how to prevent, recycle, and manage solid waste in ways that most effectively protect human health and the environment.

“We have included the solid waste, characterisation, quantification and management study as well as the ISWM in our 2021 budget,” said Mr Mabhena.