Hwange Unit 7 and 8 now 97 percent complete

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project is now 97.2 percent complete and leads various energy and power infrastructure projects under the priority projects for the third 100-day cycle of 2022, Cabinet has announced.

In her post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa gave an update on the various developments in the energy and power sector.

“The Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion Project in Matabeleland North Province has achieved a 97.2 percent completion level to date, with Unit 7 set for commissioning by end of December 2022.

“The Alaska-Karoi Power Transmission Rehabilitation Project in Mashonaland West Province achieved 38 percent overall completion level surpassing the 30 percent set for the targeted period,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She further gave an update on the Great Zimbabwe Mini Hydro Power Station in Masvingo Province which is entirely financed through a Public Private Partnership.

“The set target of completing the access road achieved 95 percent, while the Lease Agreement with ZimParks was signed, and the contract for the construction of the transmission line is set for signing by mid December 2022.

“On the Mataruse Large Anchor Project in Gutu District of Masvingo Province, it is reported that the 33.25 kilometres voltage line leading to all benefitting institutions was completed,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, transformers were delivered to various schools that include Dandavare Primary School, Gudza Primary and Secondary Schools.

Ruti Irrigation Scheme, Mataruse Business Centre, Mataruse Primary and Secondary School Clinic and AREX also got transformers.

“Pertaining to the Masenda Project in the Mudzi District of Mashonaland East Province, all the 18,84 kilometres of the 33 kilovolts high voltage line and 2,2 kilometre medium voltage line were completed. “The project has benefitted Masenda Business Centre, Rural Health Centre, Primary and Secondary School, AREX as well as Kawaza Rural Health Centre, AREX and Business Centre, Makochera Primary School and AREX,” said Minister Mutsvanga.

Apart from the energy and power projects, the Government has also reported that works are at various stages of completion at the refurbishment of the Ambassadors’ and officials’ residences in Johannesburg and Pretoria in South Africa and Berlin, Germany.

Refurbishment of Chanceries and Officers’ residences are also ongoing at Maputo and Beira, Mozambique, and Washington DC, USA.

National Housing and Social Amenities has also reported significant progress.

“The overall progress for blocks 7, 8, 9 and 10 at Dzivaresekwa flats development in Harare Province stands at 71.59 percent. Binga Housing Project in Matabeleland North Province, overall progress stands at 70 percent, while construction of 17 x 3 roomed cottages is at 98 percent of completion.

“At the Empumalanga infrastructure development project in Hwange District of Matabeleland North Province, construction of water and sewer reticulation is at 66 percent roads and storm water drains at 74 percent,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. @nyeve14