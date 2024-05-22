Hwange, ZPC in goal less draw

Tobias Mandoreba, Hwange Correspondent

Hwange 0- 0 ZPC Kariba

Hwange huffed and puffed and in the process shed gallons of sweat in their valiant efforts to switch off ZPC Kariba but at the end of the day their lack of sharpness in front of goal was their undoing as Chipangano and the electricity generators shared the spoils after a Castle Lager Premier league match played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

Hwange played like a wounded buffalo as they are hard pressed to start their survival journey under new coach Rodwell Dhlakama but the football Gods had other ideas as ZPC Kariba escaped with a point, leaving Hwange fans with a feeling of a loss despite the draw.

Huge striker Pritchard Mpelele had the best opportunities for the coalminers especially in the opening half but he fluffed them with his script of missed chances starting in the third minute when his header agonisingly sailed inches over the bar from close range.

After 20 minutes, it was deadball specialist Marceline Mlilo’s turn to curse his luck as his hissing 30 metre freekick missed the right upright by inches with ZPC Kariba goalie Tatenda Mundati diving in vain.

ZPC Kariba was in “darkness” especially in the opening stanza as they only got a solitary chance 13 minutes from halftime through a Nyasha Gurende freekick which found Hwange goalkeeper Wellington Muuya alert on duty.

The introduction of sleek Hwange attacking midfielder Mongameli Tshuma for Mlilo in the 58th minute added Hwange’s firepower upfront but chance after chance went begging up to the final whistle by Hwange referee Venancio Zulu.