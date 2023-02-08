I am focused on my work and not fans -Alzarri Joseph

Brandon Moyo , Sports Reporter

WEST Indies fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph has asserted that he doesn’t pay much attention to crowd banter at Queens Sports Club whenever he is on the field.

After he was being cheered and called out by the fans on day four whenever he was fielding, Joseph said it’s all fun for the fans but for him it’s work. Speaking to the press after the completion of day four, the pace bowler stated that he does not pay much attention to the crowd.

“For me really, I don’t really pay much attention to the crowd, I am more focused on my game to be honest but it’s all fun for them but for me it’s work so I don’t really pay much attention to it,” said Joseph.

The fast bowler has been an important member of the Windies team in the on-going match where he took three wickets for his side in Zimbabwe’s first innings. He gave away 75 runs in his 26 overs.

With the match evenly poised after a comeback by the Chevrons on day four, Joseph said they will give it their all to try and win the game despite the track being favourable for batting.

“The wicket is pretty flat so it should be another batting day but like I said earlier, we will be trying to win the game,” he said.

West Indies declared their first innings on 447-6 in 143 overs after an unbeaten double century from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a ton from captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Zimbabwe however, responded fairly well with the bat scoring 379-6 (declared) in 125 overs courtesy of a maiden Gary Ballance Test ton for his country of birth. Ballance finished on 137 runs not out while Innocent Kaia and Brandon Mavuta scored 67 and 56 runs respectively.

Follow on Twitter @brandon_malvin