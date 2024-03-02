I am not Trey Nyoni’s father: Mjubheki Nyoni

The Sunday News

Lovemore Dube

FORMER Zimbabwe Saints juniors and Gwanda Ramblers player Mjubheki Nyoni has dismissed reports that he is the father of Liverpool starlet Trey.

Trey made his debut for Liverpool last week in the FA Cup at the age of 16 years 243 days making him the third youngest to play in the tournament.

Mjubheki is a former teacher in Zimbabwe and now working, says he has been inundated with congratulatory calls.

“Just to let you know that Trey Nyoni is not my son. I don’t know where people are getting all this wrong information from.

“Yes he’s a Nyoni but not born of me. Yes he’s a Nyoni but not born of me. May be you can help put this straight to the public,” said Nyoni.

Mjubheki played at Zimbabwe Saints juniors with the likes of Norman Gumbo, Saul Ndlovu and Dumaza Dube.

