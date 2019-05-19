‘I am too weak to rape’

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

AN 87-year-old man from Lupane accused of rape told a magistrate that at his age he lacks the stamina to force anyone into sexual intercourse.

The man, who cannot be named for professional reasons said this when he pleaded not guilty before Hwange regional magistrate, Mr Collet Ncube while answering to charges of raping his 14-year-old granddaughter last week.

“Your Worship, these charges against me are unfounded and I deny them. As an elderly and feeble man how would I possibly have managed to rape a 14-year-old girl stronger than me. I’m actually too old and weak to rape anyone. I suspect she is being influenced by some members from the community to make up this story for reasons I’m not aware of,” he said.

The man was remanded in custody to tomorrow for judgment.

Prosecuting, Mrs Charlene Gorerino told the court that on a date unknown to the State but in July 2017, the girl was left by her grandmother in the custody of the old man. The court heard that on one night, the old man sneaked into the girl’s bedroom hut while she was sleeping. He allegedly removed her skirt and raped her. On another day, the court heard, the old man again went into the girl’s bedroom while she was doing her homework.

He pushed her to the ground before raping her once. The matter came to light after a police constabulary received a tip-off and investigations led to the arrest of the old man.