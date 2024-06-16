‘I didn’t know anything about the liberation struggle till I was taken from Manama’

CDE Sitshengisiwe Mutandabari had just been two weeks at Manama Mission in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South Province as a Form One pupil when a stick of three ZPRA guerillas swooped on the Evangelical Lutheran institution and got away with 400 pupils, five teachers, two nurses and a clerk.

Of the 400 pupils, 230 were boys while 170 were girls who were led in that dramatic and pivotal incident to Botswana en-route to Zambia.

One of the teachers then is now former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and former Member of Parliament for Zvishavane Cde Obert Matshalaga. Among the pupils were the now late Cabinet Minister, Lt-General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, former Air Force of Zimbabwe commander, Chief Air Marshal (Rtd) Elson Moyo, former Director (Internal) in the President’s Department and now Beitbridge East Member of Parliament, Cde Albert Nguluvhe and Cde Chiratidzo Mabuwa, the former Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce in the First Republic as well as her elder sister, Chipo who later on in life became a medical doctor.

On Thursday last week, our Assistant Editor Mkhululi Sibanda (MS) traced Cde Mutandabari now the head of Marula Boarding School in Mangwe District to give us an account of her time in the armed struggle.

Cde Mutandabari pseudonym Cde Neutral Moyo said she had a torrid time walking from Manama to Botswana and at times she was sobbing. Below are excerpts from the interview. Read on….

MS: Madam Mutandabari please let’s start by you giving us your background.

Cde Mutandabari: I was born Sitshengisiwe Thandiwe Robert Kula Dube in 1963 in the southern part of Gwanda District in Matabeleland South Province. However, now I am Mrs Mutandabari.

I am married to Cleopas Mutandabari. My parents were Robert Kula Dube and Estina Dube (nee Sibanda).

I was born in a family of nine, me being the firstborn. I grew up at Nhwali Village under Village Head Kwerana, Headman Maphala and Chief Marupi popularly known as Mbuzimbili.

I grew up in a Christian background. My parents went to Evangelical Lutheran Church. As for my schooling, I attended Nhwali and Zezani Boarding School for my primary education.

I completed my Grade 7 in 1976 at Zezani. At Nhwali my class and schoolmates were Collen Tlou, Lemohang Tlou, Tsietsi Mutlogwa, Mercy Moyo, Mercy Tlou, Ozias Mayuyu Ncube.

At Zezani I met the likes of Keabetsoe Dube, Salifi Noko, Mihla Mazwi and Kelibone Priscilla Maplanka among others.

In 1977 I went for Form One at Manama Secondary School, which was a very exciting period for me. Little did I know that I would not even spend a month there. It was at Manama that I met my old friends namely Lerato Madzulu, Ennie Muleya, and Georgina Tlou.

MS: How was life at Manama when you got there?

Cde Mutandabari: It was a great time to be a secondary school learner. Carrying that black metal trunk was a great pleasure. Little did I know what lay ahead of me. I was in Form 1C with the likes of Nompumelelo Abu Basuthu pseudonym Cde Gift Tichatonga, who is married to our Ambassador to Pakistan, Air Marshal (Rtd) Titus Abu Basuthu, Silindeni Dube, Jennifer Dube (Donas) and Faith Siyoka.

MS: How was it joining the armed struggle at such a tender age? Take us through what happened.

Cde Mutandabari: To be honest, joining the liberation struggle was not in me as I did not know anything about it until when I was taken by the guerrillas from Manama Mission on 30 January 1977 on that fateful Sunday. It was in the evening when we were going for evening prayers at the assembly hall. As we got into the hall, some senior boys told us to sit down and be quiet. As I sat down near Jennifer, one girl showed me a strange man who was carrying a gun later to learn that it was the AK-47 rifle. I got very frightened. The armed man quickly ordered everybody out of the hall. When we got out, we found others already lined up outside. Puzzled by the situation, I then asked one girl who was called Rachel Masebe what was going on. Rachel responded by saying; ‘The day has come.’ I then started sobbing.

MS: What was going through your mind at that moment?

Cde Mutandabari: The thought of myself leaving my parents was unbearable. My uncle, younger brother to my mother, Piason Sibanda who had come for his A-Level was also a victim of the circumstances. While we were still trying to come to grips with the situation, my uncle came to me and sympathised with me.

He was worried about his sister’s feelings, and how she would take it on hearing that I had been taken away to join the war. He seemed to know what was taking place. The school choir that had gone for the commissioning of Nhwali Parish fell victim too. They came singing a song that goes, ‘What a mighty God we serve.’ They were quickly ordered to join the queue. One of the guerrillas started to address us.

He asked questions like, ‘Lenzani khonapha?’. We responded by saying we were at school learning. He then said in SiNdebele, ‘Abanye abantwana basempini lina libhizi lifunda ngabo America.’ He went on to say ‘Namhla siyahamba siyempini.’ The word war to me was associated with Tshaka and the Zulus and that sent a shiver down my spine.

One of the guerillas wanted us to get a few clothes but the other refused and said we were going to run away. We were then ordered to leave the school. There were 400 of us heading westwards towards the Tuli River. I was putting on slippers popularly known as amapatapata.

I didn’t go far wearing them as one of them was already broken. As someone who was not used to walking barefoot, I would make sure all my feet got some kind of soothing by exchanging that one slipper that was left. By the time we crossed Tuli River, I had lost all of them.

MS: In all that tense and probably confusing situation, how were others taking it?

Cde Mutandabari: The seniors seemed happy that they were going to a place they had been longing for. We travelled during the night, went past places like Mapate and Halisupi all in Gwanda District. We were made to rest at some points. As we took some rest I would fall asleep and wake up after hearing the noise from the group.

My uncle Piason would from time to time check on me. When he realised that I was walking barefoot, he suggested that I wear his shoes. It was unfortunate that I couldn’t fit in his as they were of bigger size.

My dress was not long enough to cover the knees. So the long white thorns were feasting on me. I still have one that is in my left thigh. The journey was not pleasant as the destination was unknown and also the fact that we were walking. We then crossed a big sandy river and I was told it was the Shashi River that separates Zimbabwe and Botswana. It was around 5AM the following day.

We got to a place called Gobazhango where we were assembled. The Batswana sympathised with us. Some would be heard say; ‘Smith ulirang banana?’. Others would remark that these are Manama children because they knew the uniform as some of them received medical assistance at Manama Mission Hospital.

From Gobazhango we were taken to Bobonong where we had food prepared for us. The weather was not favourable as the summer rains were on us. We were soaked as the rains were pouring. We were accommodated in classrooms without any blankets. I could feel the cold during the night but I could not help it. The following morning, we were transported on Toyota trucks to Selibe-Phikwe. It was when some journalists came and interviewed the seniors.

MS: What did the Press want to hear?

Cde Mutandabari: They wanted to hear if we wanted to go back home. I wished to be interviewed but there was no chance. I really wanted to tell them I was going back home. We were put in a prison. It was my first time to see what a prison cell looked like. It was a horrible experience as I slept at a place where there was a terrible smell. Water was flowing continuously where I was. We were given the prisoners’ clothes while we washed ours.

In the afternoon, we were made to register our details. The portion that did not go down well with me read; ‘Whom do you want to inherit your estate?’. I was puzzled and requested the question to be asked again. The officer made me aware that where I was going to there were chances of me not coming back home.

That made my life even worse. I had not thought of myself on the verge of death. Late in the evening, we were then taken to Francistown. Each time we arrived at some place I would want to see my uncle Piason. He would also check on me. Rains were still pouring as we arrived. With no shoes, walking in the muddy soil, you can imagine mud protruding between the five toes. We were accommodated in some sort of dormitories. It was my first time to have oats and I felt it was not my stuff. I just ate to fill the tummy.

MS: Then how was the situation in Francistown, your nerves should have calmed a bit I suppose.

Cde Mutandabari: In Francistown there were different camps. There was Zapu and Zanu. It was at that point that my uncle broke from the group and left for Zanu. I cried bitterly for I didn’t want us to separate. My aunt Ropafadzo who was also there consoled me. After a few days, we were informed that buses were coming for us so that we go back home. I was happy awaiting the opportunity but alas no one came from our Nhwali area.

From Nhwali it was Mercy Tlou, Stanford Siziba, Lemohang Tlou and myself. However, some parents came for their children but went back empty-handed as the children openly refused in their faces. Of course a few went back to Rhodesia with their parents. Immediately after the buses saga, trips to Zambia were put into motion and people started being flown to Lusaka. I boarded the evening plane and it was on a Tuesday although I cannot remember the date.

It was my first time to be in a plane. We arrived in Lusaka around 7pm. It was a beautiful experience at the airport. On arrival, the security guys took our details. Some hope of comfort came to light judging from the airport, not knowing what was ahead of me. The guerilla from the intelligence department who was taking our details was from my home area but I did not know him. He got interested in knowing my parents. He then discovered that he was at school with my cousins Modi and Regina.

We were then taken to Nampundwe on heavy trucks that were not easy to climb. Diminishing lights told a story. It was dark by the time we arrived. It was after they had had supper. My crew was made to line up for new names. I was given Neutral Moyo as my new name.

Cde Thodlana (the now late intelligence officer Tshaka Moyo) called for the new recruits. As one of them, we assembled and he started singing a song that went; ‘Izikhova zitshayi katari kugidu mangoye.’ We all laughed, and he asked why we were laughing. He then ordered us to take the ground, something that was unknown to us. He demonstrated the process and wanted us to roll. He then pardoned us. From there we were given blankets as a group of six or even eight. I slept in the middle and the experience was that the blankets were into two parts leaving me without a piece.

I was food for the mosquitoes until the next morning. In the morning, the crowd I saw was as if the whole country was at Nampundwe, I had never seen so many people in one place. When I woke up in the morning, those who had been there before were already doing their exercises. The sound in the toyi-toying was like that of barking baboons. I met Moeti Jakubosi, Patrick Masera and Reuben

Motlogwa at Nampundwe Camp who all came from my home area. They also told me of their experiences. We were then put into companies. I was in the group that had a few people I knew and that made me run away from the group. Roll call was taken regularly. It was announced that Father Zimbabwe Comrade Joshua Nkomo was going to visit the Manama students. He came the following day of my arrival.

MS: What was his message to you as the Manama group?

Cde Mutandabari: He would ask us about the level of our education. He really felt pity for us. He then promised us that, there was a better place for us as we deserved to go to school. That gave me hope because to be honest I wanted to go to school. I was happy to leave Nampundwe, a place where one would eat once a day with a few sugar beans as relish. It was on a Friday before noon when trucks came for the Manama group to move to another place. I was sailing in ecstasy. For sure it was a better place with fruits. The place was called Victory is Certain (VC) and it was a female cantonment.

n To be continued next week with Cde Mutandabari talking about life at VC and how female combatants handled the rigours of military life.