I feel honoured to serve my country — Muzanenhamo

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

TALENTED and celebrated netball player Nicole Muzanenhamo feels honoured to be called again for duty in the national team that will play at the Africa Netball Championships.

She is part of a group of Gems players in the provisional list that has been selected as they continue preparing for the tournament scheduled for Botswana from 26 November to 6 December.

“I feel honoured to be among those to be selected to play for the country in the Africa Netball Championships. It is a special feeling for any player to be part of a group of players trusted to represent the country,” said Muzanenhamo.

At 21 years of age, the Gems’ star promises to continue doing well and play well to position Zimbabwe as one of the best netball playing countries.

“If I get to be on the final list, I will make sure to play with all my might to make sure I assist the team to be named one of the best in Africa.”

Playing for the national team at this year’s Netball World Cup in Cape Town, Muzanenhamo saw it as a dream that came true and would want that not to fade.

Other players called into camp are Captain Felisitus Kwangwa, Ursula Ndlovu, vice-captain Claris Kwaramba, Tanaka Makusha, Lorraine Manjoro, Beula Hlungwane, Cynthia Gamuchirai, Joice Takaidza, Tafadzwa Mawango and Elizabeth Mushore.

Additionally, the team includes Patricia Mauladi, Lesibane Munjanji, Chipo Shoko, Moreblessing Mubhishi, Kelly Muyambo, Sharon Bwanali, Yvonne Madzikangava, Taslimah Mdimba and Takadanaishe Zimusi.

Most of these players were part of the squad that participated at the World Cup and finished 13th in the 16-team tournament. — @NkosieLegend