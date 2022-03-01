ICAZ makes two new appointments

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) has appointed Mr William Mandisodza as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and Mr Owen Mavengere as the technical director, both with effect from March 1, 2022.

Mr Mandisodza takes over from Mr Mavengere who has been acting CEO from January 10, 2022 following the resignation of Mrs Gloria Zvaravanhu in December last year.

“William brings a wealth of senior managerial experience both locally and internationally as well as cross sector exposure. He trained with KPMG Zimbabwe where he qualified and became a member of the Institute. He has held various senior positions in public practice and commerce,” read part of a circular from ICAZ announcing the appointments.

ICAZ said Mr Mandisodza has contributed immensely in various capacities with the Institute, he was the outgoing chairman of Mashonaland District Society and currently a member of the Institute’s Accounting Procedures Committee.

“He played a significant role in the formation of the ICAZ (UK) Chapter and was its inaugural chairperson. The Council and Secretariat at ICAZ congratulate him in this position and warmly welcome William to the team. We wish him success during his tenure in this new role.”

ICAZ also said it was pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mavengere as the technical director with effect from 1 March 2022.

“Owen is currently the ICAZ technical manager and has strong managerial and operational experience in strategy formulation, reporting, financial analysis, International Financial Reporting Standards, audit, risk management, internal controls as well as collaboration and communication with various stakeholders.”

It said that Mr Mavengere was a member of the Institute having trained with KPMG Zimbabwe.

ICAZ added: “The Council and Secretariat at ICAZ congratulate him and wish him success.”

ICAZ was set up on January 11, 1918 in terms of Ordinance 14 of 1917 and is now a statutory body incorporated in terms of the Chartered Accountants Act.

It provides leadership on the development, promotion and improvement of the accountancy profession focusing on accounting education, assurance and good governance practices.