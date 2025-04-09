ICC chairperson arrives in Zimbabwe ahead of historic meetings

Brandon Moyo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE international Cricket Council (ICC) chairperson, Jay Shah is set to touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Wednesday ahead of the historic ICC Board and Committee Meeting scheduled for Harare and Victoria Falls starting on Thursday.

Shah – who made history in December by becoming the youngest-ever person to hold the position of ICC chairperson – will lead distinguished ICC delegates who will be meeting in Zimbabwe for the first time, marking a significant milestone for cricket in the country.

The high-level meetings will commence in Harare on Thursday and Friday, before moving to Victoria Falls for the weekend sessions.

The meetings will deliberate on key issues surrounding governance, strategy and the operational direction of world cricket.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani described the hosting of the meetings as a proud moment for both the organisation and the nation. – @brandon_malvin