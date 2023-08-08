ICTs a catalyst for development across all sectors

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has rolled out a number of projects that enhance easy access and use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across all sectors as part of broader efforts to adopt digital technology for economic growth with more than 14 000 computers have been distributed to various schools.

Speaking at the commissioning of computer and science laboratories in Tsholotsho recently, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director-general Dr Gift Machengete said two critical elements that would aid in the transition into an upper middle-income society by 2030 were ICTs and education.

He said it was in that light that sectors such as education, agriculture, health, mining, banking, retail, aviation, tourism and manufacturing among others have been integrated into the digital economy with steps being taken to reflect a digitally knowledgeable society that keeps abreast with technological advancements in line with the provisions of National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Dr Machengete said in a global era where information-driven innovation was the norm, the Government under the Second Republic had ensured access to affordable and efficient ICT infrastructure to afford citizens a chance to become part of the digital economy.

“Countrywide, Government has since 2018 connected a total of 2 453 schools to the internet and distributed 14 239 computers to 719 schools. In advancing ICT access and use, Government did not only focus on e-learning but e-health as well, it rolled out a total of 1 320 e-health projects countrywide since 2018. Plans to connect 173 health centres under the telemedicine project are underway,” he said.

He said the Government had also moved to modernise the agricultural sector by resourcing agricultural extension officers with 1 000 computers for use in their record keeping as they assist farmers in managing their crops and livestock.

Dr Machengete said to ensure the safety and security of societies, Government had also capacitated 464 police stations with ICT gadgets and connectivity.

“This will go a long way in enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in crime prevention and management. A further 721 Government sites have also been connected to the internet and provided with ICT equipment under the e-Government programme,” he added.

He said in the interest of inclusivity, Government has also assisted persons with disabilities with ICT gadgets, connectivity, assistive software and training.

Dr Machengete said since 2018, the Government has distributed 530 computers to 43 institutions housing people with disability, while 33 such institutions have been provided with connectivity and one-year free internet bandwidth subscription.

Zeroing in on Matabeleland North Province, he said a great deal had been achieved in the province by Government in terms of ICT support.

“Matabeleland North Province boasts of three shared towers erected by Government at Dhlamini, Zibungululu and Pumula,” he said.

Dr Machengete said the province had 2 523 base stations from the three mobile network operators (MNOs) out of a total of 19 108 base stations countrywide.

He said Matabeleland North Province also had 13 community information centres (CICs) and an additional five which were still under construction.

“About 696 people have been trained in basic ICT appreciation at these centres to date. In terms of e-learning alone, this province received a record 2 027 laptops which were distributed to 58 schools, while a total of 104 schools received connectivity,” said Dr Machengete.

“Pertaining e-health, 101 health centres have been connected by Government in Matabeleland North province. All these efforts stem from the realisation of the transformative nature of ICTs and the cross-cutting nature of ICTs as a catalyst for development across all sectors.”

To ensure, President Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind is attained, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Government was working flat out to ensure that every citizen had access to internet connectivity.