Ignore social media reports on election results – Richard Sibanda

Vusumuzi Dube, Zimpapers Elections Desk

MATABELELAND North Provincial Elections Officer, Mr Richard Sibanda has urged the public to ignore social media reports and wait the official announcements of results via the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

In an interview at the Matabeleland North Provincial command centre, Mr Sibanda said the verification process was thorough and it would be premature for people to rush to announce the election results.

“For now we are waiting for the results from the various wards in the province. As we get the results from the wards we will compare them with those that will be brought on hard copies. We won’t announce the results unless the hard copies have been brought to the Provincial command centre.

“As we speak we are expecting yo announce the results in the next two to three hours up to later in the night as we continue to receive the hard copies,” said Mr Sibanda.