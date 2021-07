Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ILLEGAL commuter operators on Friday morning barricaded one of the major roads in Bulawayo- Luveve Road- attacking Zupco buses and barring them from loading commuters.

Hundreds of commuters travelling to town were left stranded and were forced to walk to town.

Under the government national lockdown measures only buses and kombis affiliated to Zupco are permitted to operate.

More details to follow