Illegal miner dies after mine shaft collapse

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Mbokola village in Mberengwa died after the shaft he was working in collapsed and trapped him 40 metres deep at Long John eight shaft Vumbachikwe mine in Gwanda.

The deceased has been identified as Kennedy Dube.

According to the police, on 26 October the deceased and his five friends went to mine gold ore at the mine, four days later, on 30 October when they wanted to get out of the shaft, they discovered that their entrance had been barred off.

They started digging to open a new way, but the dump then collapsed and trapped the deceased who fell down about 40 metres deep.

His friends however managed to rescue him only for him to die the following day. A police report was made and his body taken to Gwanda provincial hospital mortuary.

Matabeleland South Province acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to have safety clothes before engaging into mining than risking their lives.

