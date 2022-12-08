Implementation of projects under the NDS1 on track 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said the implementation of projects under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) are well on track as the goal is to produce unprecedented results in the country’s development process.

The Second Republic seeks to achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030 riding on NDS1, a five-year economic blueprint running up to 2025 that replaced the two-year TSP that ended in 2020.

It spells out policies, institutional reforms and national priorities needed between 2021 and 2025 before the implementation of NDS 2 that will lead the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Speaking during a NDS1 dissemination workshop in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister, Clemence Chiduwa said Government had made great strides on some of the major projects being implemented under the NDS1.

“Government has recorded positive progress in the implementation of the NDS1 priority projects. Great strides have been noted in some of the projects that include increase in secure and potable water sources such as imminent completion of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project and some other major dams around the country.

“We have also witnessed some major developments in terms of roads, aviation, education, agriculture, energy, health and infrastructure development among others,” said Deputy Minister Chiduwa.

He said other key productive sectors such as horticulture, tourism, smallholder farmers’ irrigation infrastructure and industry retooling for equipment were allocated funds from the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) Zimbabwe received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Zimbabwe received nearly US$1 billion SDRs equivalent as part of a General Allocation of US$650 billion the IMF released to the multilateral lending institution’s member countries globally.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said the workshop comes at a critical time when Zimbabwe, Africa and the global economy at large are reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict with self-sustenance being crucial.

“It is evident however that Zimbabwe possesses great self-sustaining opportunities in different sectors which includes mining, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and infrastructure among others. Therefore, with the right policies and strategies we can overcome these setbacks and keep track of our Vision 2030.”

“This is the second year of implementing NDS1 and we should not just be counting years but this must correspond with our growth targets and most important Vision 2030 of moving the economy towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy.”

She said with proper strategies they foresee great achievements of higher levels of industrialisation, employment creation and sustained economic growth and development.

The Minister said they were proud to be associated with some of the major projects in the economy, namely the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project and expansion works at Hwange thermal stations 7 and 8.

“The Lake Gwayi-Shangani project is scheduled to be completed in the near future and is expected to end perennial water shortages and provide an agricultural greenbelt for the province. Expansion works at Hwange thermal stations 7 and 8 id expected to add 600MW to the national grid and upon completion will ease energy supply constraints in the economy which continue to undermine economic growth and recovery.”