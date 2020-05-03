Improve journalists’ welfare: Minister

Vincent Gono, Features Editor

ZIMBABWE today joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Press Freedom Day with a number of online, radio and television programmes lined up in light of restrictions in congregating and solidarity marches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the global theme, “Safety of Journalists — Press Freedom and Media Capture.”

The day comes amid renewed commitment by the Government to promote media diversity, pluralism and a safe working environment for all practitioners, something that media representative bodies in Zimbabwe said was commendable.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary-general Mr Foster Dongozi said the theme of safety was of paramount importance to the work of journalists especially in the days of the Covid-19 pandemic where media practitioners were supposed to provide up to date information on the disease. He challenged employers to ensure their workers were provided with personal protective equipment, adding that they were looking at ways to assist their members especially correspondents and freelancers.

“We are commemorating the day under very difficult circumstances borne out of the Covid-19 pandemic. In times like these, the society needs to be fed with correct information so that they make informed decisions. This therefore calls for the work of journalists and it goes further to look at issues of safety and welfare of these important information purveyors,” said Mr Dongozi.

He called on the corporate sector to partner media organisations and ensure that journalists were provided with the support they needed in executing their mandate of informing the nation.

Mr Dongozi also said this year had proved to be a very difficult year for journalists as the country has so far lost a number of media practitioners such as Zororo Makamba who died of Covid-19, Ray Matikinye, Gift Phiri, Walter Mswazie and veteran radio personality Peter Johns. He called on the employers to ensure an improved working conditions for journalists.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)’s Zimbabwe chapter chairperson Golden Maunganidze said they were commemorating the day with respect calling on the Government, private and corporate sector to join in the commemorations.

He said journalists have shown a great deal of commitment to their work and appealed to authorities to make their working environment conducive and safe so that the discharge of their duty was not fraught with serious obstacles.

In her speech on Friday dedicated to the day, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said media practitioners should be allowed to operate in a democratic and conducive environment devoid of fear and harassment.

“Reporters and journalists are the agents of searching, processing and spreading information to the general public. It is, therefore, important that their ability to carry out this task is not tampered with. They must be given the space so that they can speak truths. Safety of their working environment is very crucial. The threats of death, imprisonment of reporters and journalists has no place in civilised societies. It is also important to ensure that Press workers’ welfare is improved through provision of decent working conditions and life rewarding salaries,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

In light of Covid-19, she said the media plays a critical role in the fight against the pandemic where citizens depend on the media services for information that empowers them to adequately respond and implement the necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“Government has also emphasised the need to ensure that journalists’ safety is guaranteed and that all media workers have access to protective clothing and equipment,” she said.