Increased load shedding announced till Friday

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced that the country will from today (Tuesday) through to Friday experience an increase in load shedding.

In a statement ZETDC said the increased load shedding was due to a technical fault at the Hwange Power Station.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there will be increased load curtailment from 28 June 2022 to 1 July 2022.

“This is due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station. Our engineers are working round the clock to ensure full restoration of service. Customers are advised to use electricity sparingly,” reads the statement.