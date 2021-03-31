Independence celebrations preps on course

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

PREPARATIONS for this year’s Independence Day are well on course, with the day of the country’s liberation set to be marked by a match between the country’s two football titans, Highlanders and Dynamos, while 16 radio stations have been earmarked to broadcast President’s Mnangagwa’s speech in various official local languages.

The Independence Celebrations, which will run under the theme “[email protected] – Together, Growing our Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society”, will be preceded by The Children’s Party which set to be held on 17 April.

Details of the Children’s Party were announced yesterday by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as she addressed journalists.

“With regard to the Children’s Party, Cabinet approved that fifty (50) learners selected from primary and secondary schools across all the ten (10) provinces and encompassing the districts will be facilitated to attend the main event at State House on 17th April, 2021. The number is inclusive of Child Parliamentarians. Each province will therefore provide for 5 children who shall be accompanied to State House by two teachers. The transition from the Children’s Party to Independence Day will be marked by a Virtual Independence Gala and a fireworks display at midnight, the latter at the Rainbow Towers and lasting half an hour,” she said.

A football match pitting Dynamos and Highlanders would be one highlights of this year’s celebrations.

“Two most popular clubs, Dynamos and Highlanders, will compete for honours in the President’s Independence Day Trophy under strict WHO Protocols and National Guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Sixteen radio stations will be resourced for the purpose of broadcasting His Excellency the President’s Speech in the official languages dominant,” she said.

On the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, Minister Mutsvangwa said a clean-up campaign coordinated by various Ministries would also be held.

“In the run up to the 2021 Independence Day, Cabinet has sanctioned a national clean-up campaign, and information to that effect will be disseminated to all the provinces. The Ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation; and Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry are jointly organizing the clean-up, with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on hand to ensure selected segments are beamed to the nation.”