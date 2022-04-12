Independence Day Celebrations: Breaking barriers of possible industry segregation

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Correspondent

AS Bulawayo counts down towards the much-awaited national Independence Day celebrations together with one of the biggest trading platforms in the continent, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, excitement continues to grip the city with the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce describing this as an opportunity for the city to promote the possibilities available to becoming the industrial hub of Zimbabwe.

The city will on Monday host the national event to commemorate Independence Day before hosting the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which will be held from 26 April to 30 April.

As the city counts down towards these momentous occasions, accelerated preparations and excitement continue to grip the city.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, vice president Mr Louis Herbst said the hosting of the independence celebrations breaks possibilities of any possible industry segregation.

“This is a significant day as it commemorates the valor and spirit of our freedom fighters who fought to gain independence of our beautiful nation. In line with the second republic having the celebrations in the City of kings further emphasizes His Excellency’s stance of devolution and decentralizing policy, breaking the barriers of possible industry segregation

“We must showcase Bulawayo through the independence celebrations and the week-long business conferences during the ZITF that there is resuscitation of industry. This is an opportunity that has seldom and has never been presented to us and as such we must appreciate and take full advantage of this. Coronavirus has had its impact on the economy and to have the celebrations held in Bulawayo for the first time in 42 years and further at a time when Zimbabwe in line with His Excellency’s NDS1 is on the right trajectory to recovery.”

He further called upon the city to shun political differences and affiliations but harness opportunities presented to us as a city.

“As Bulawayo we should feel honored and take full advantage of this momentous occasion. Political affiliations set aside; we cannot ignore the possibilities presented to us by H.E through this occasion. Our forefathers umdala Wethu Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Dumiso Dabengwa, Masotsha Ndlovu, Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, Mama Mafuyane and our other fallen comrades would have welcomed this gesture with open arms, appreciation and honor as we all should do,” said Mr Herbst.

The ruling party’s Provincial Secretary for Business Development and liaison, Cde Brian Samuriwo said the ZITF is a moment for improving Zimbabwe’s image as an economic development destination.

“ZITF comes at a time where technology is the driving mechanism in the functioning of the business despite Covid- 19 which affected the functioning of all businesses and the ZITF event is an innovative technique for improving Zimbabwe’s image as an economic development destination.

“The events of this nature are a powerful tool for attracting investors to a business partnerships destination which is an innovative strategy to improve Zimbabwe’s local and global image,” said Cde Samuriwo. [email protected]