Independence preparations at an advanced stage

Sunday News Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Independence Day slated for Buhera District in Manicaland Province are at an advanced stage with a number of transformative projects that will ease the lives of communities at different stages of completion in the district.

The developments in Buhera are in line with President Mnangagwa’s instructive pronouncement that the host district should benefit from the Government having been on the ground in the spirit of devolution that seeks to leave no one and no place behind.

According to the 9th Cabinet briefing, the district has benefitted from upgraded roads, borehole drilling, and the setting up of an orchard among other notable developments.

“Cabinet advises the nation that the preparations for the 2024 Independence anniversary celebrations and children’s party are at an advanced stage, with projects at various levels of completion.

“Fifty-seven (57) boreholes have been drilled in Buhera District out of the targeted fifty (50) and a total of twenty-four (24) Village Business Units have been established.

“Meanwhile, 2 hectares earmarked for an orchard has been ploughed, with the planting of six hundred (600) fruit trees to commence once the Zimbabwe National Water Authority reticulates water to the site,” reads the Cabinet brief released Tuesday.

The projects are being implemented at Murambinda A and B Primary Schools, Murambinda B Secondary School, the former Dzapasi Assembly Point, and Castle Kopje/Magamba Heroes Acre in Rusape while the rehabilitation and maintenance of the road network in Buhera District is in progress.

Local Government and Public Works Minister who is also, the Vice Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments Winston Chitando said the grading and graveling of the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge Road was nearing completion with three maintenance teams on the ground.

Cabinet was also informed that the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will also erect billboards at high-traffic points and has already installed an outdoor screen at Chiurwi Secondary School, which is within the vicinity of the former Dzapasi Assembly Point to enable the community to follow proceedings on Independence Day.

“The Ministry will also screen bioscopes from 11 to 17 April, 2024 to remind the communities of the importance of independence in the following areas: Mudanda, Mutasa, Gaza and Dorowa. The preparations for the 2024 Independence Gala are on course, with twenty (20) artists having been shortlisted including some from the Manicaland Province,” reads the Cabinet brief.

It was also noted that the Manicaland Independence Torch Relay will commence on 12 April, 2024 with the lighting of the Flame at the Magamba District Heroes Acre (The Butcher) in Rusape. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will officiate the lighting of the Flame at the Magamba District Heroes Acre in Rusape from where it will be taken to Nyanga, Mutasa (Matumba Six Shrine), Mutare Provincial Heroes Acre, Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera.

The Flame is expected at Dzapasi on 17 April 2024 where it will be received by the Honourable Vice President Col. (Rtd.) Kembo Mohadi.

Thereafter, the Flame will then be taken by torchbearers to the main venue on 18 April, 2024 where His Excellency the President Mnangagwa will address the nation on the 44th Anniversary of Zimbabwe’s Independence.