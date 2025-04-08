Independence Torch lighting set for this week

The official lighting of the Zimbabwe Independence Torch is scheduled to take place this Wednesday at the Museum of Human Sciences, formerly the Queen Victoria Museum, situated at the Civic Centre, Rotten Row Road, near the Rainbow Towers Hotel,

The symbolic event marks the beginning of a series of nationwide commemorations leading up to the 44th Independence Day on April 18.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, after the lighting ceremony in Harare, the torch will be transported to Kwekwe for a stopover ceremony on Thursday, during which it will be officially handed over to the Midlands provincial leadership at the Mutapa Hall.

Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga is expected to officiate at the Kwekwe ceremony, signifying the importance of the torch’s journey in uniting the nation in celebration of independence.

The itinerary continues on April 17 with another key torch-lighting ceremony at the historic Sikombela Detention Camp from where it will be relayed to Mutora in Nembudziya by designated torchbearers, with the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture leading this leg of the journey.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi will preside over the proceedings at Sikombela, further emphasizing the government’s dedication to honoring national heritage and liberation history.

The Zimbabwe Independence Flame, which has become an enduring symbol of the country’s long struggle for freedom, is meant to inspire unity and national pride.

It commemorates the sacrifices made by liberation war heroes and stands as a beacon of hope for future generations.

The torch’s journey across the country serves not only as a tribute to the past but also as a reaffirmation of Zimbabwe’s continued efforts toward peace, development, and unity.

This year the Independence celebrations are themed around resilience, nation-building, and cultural pride, with various events planned across all provinces in the days leading up to April 18.

New Ziana