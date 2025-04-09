Independence torch relay team begins journey to Nembudziya

The Zimbabwe Independence Torch was officially lit on Wednesday in a stirring ceremony held at the Museum of Human Sciences, formerly Queen Victoria Museum, at the Civic Centre, Rotten Row Road in Harare, marking the beginning of the relay ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on April 18.

Presided over by Lovemore Mandima, the Southern Region Manager for the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, the event ignited more than just a flame, it rekindled the nation’s collective memory of sacrifice, resilience, and the unyielding pursuit of freedom.

From the heart of the capital, the symbolic flame embarks on a significant journey in which on Thursday, it will make a ceremonial stopover in Kwekwe, where it will be handed over to the Midlands provincial leadership.