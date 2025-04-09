Independence torch relay team begins journey to Nembudziya

The Zimbabwe Independence Torch was officially lit on Wednesday in a stirring ceremony held at the Museum of Human Sciences, formerly Queen Victoria Museum, at the Civic Centre, Rotten Row Road in Harare, marking the beginning of the relay ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on April 18.
Presided over by Lovemore Mandima, the Southern Region Manager for the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, the event ignited more than just a flame, it rekindled the nation’s collective memory of sacrifice, resilience, and the unyielding pursuit of freedom.
From the heart of the capital, the symbolic flame embarks on a significant journey in which on Thursday, it will make a ceremonial stopover in Kwekwe, where it will be handed over to the Midlands provincial leadership.
The relay will then proceed to Gweru later that day, where Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will receive the torch and preside over a formal ceremony.
A major highlight will take place on April 17 at the historic Sikombela Detention Camp, a former stronghold of political resistance, where Vice President Kembo Mohadi will lead the torch-lighting ceremony in honor of the detained nationalists who once walked those grounds.
The journey will culminate in Nembudziya, Gokwe North district on April 18, the designated venue for the national Independence Day celebrations this year, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa will preside over the final leg of the torch relay, a powerful moment anticipated to unite the nation in celebration and reflection.
In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage called on all Zimbabweans to witness the passage of the flame, which they described as “an enduring symbol of the country’s struggle for freedom and its commitment to building a better future for all its citizens.”
“As the flame continues to burn brightly,” the Ministry said, “it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices by those who fought for our Independence and as a beacon of hope for generations to come. Additionally, it represents the spirit of love, sacrifice, determination, and collective unity and gallantry.”
