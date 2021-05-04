India’s Bollywood to boost film, tourism in Zimbabwe

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

A DELEGATION of Indian business people who were in Bulawayo last week expressed willingness to set up an Indo Zimbabwe Film Commission meant to bring the Bollywood experience and boost the film and movie industry in the country.

Bollywood is the Indian popular film industry, based in Mumbai. It is India’s and the world’s largest film industry in terms of films produced and released each year. India Africa Trade Council corporate relations, entertainment, films and music director Mr Wali Kashvi said they were in the process of setting up an Indo Zimbabwe Film Commission.

“We are looking at skills in the film and movie industry, then we look at a skills exchange, also how the cultural exchange can happen because the idea is to do it in a more structured form, so we are in the process of setting up an Indo Zimbabwe Film Commission which will then be the umbrella under which will drive the entire benefits which can be extended to both countries.”

Mr Kashvi said cultural exchanges will benefit both countries.

“We want to try to bring in Bollywood tourism or shoots into Zimbabwe. This will get producers to see the Zimbabwean culture and locations, explore the locations and somewhere in their movies they can drop some local scenes promote the Zimbabwean cultures,” added Mr Kashvi.