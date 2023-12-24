Indicting the truth

US president Joe Biden is weaponising the law against a stronger opponent, Donald Trump

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu

FACTS are what they are because they represent events that would have happened and truth is singular, its versions are mistruths.

Truth and fact are not meant to be convenient.

Denying a fact because it does not go along with your wishes or perceptions is one of the most foolish things someone could ever do.

We now live in an era where truth and fact are butchered daily.

There is now a penchant to create alternate facts and different versions of the truth.

This is not only dangerous but also stifles progress.

Quick reminder of the truth, for context: Zanu-PF won the just-ended harmonised elections without a shred of a doubt.

There is a simple way of verifying this, which is to count the votes.

It is a simple enough process, which some have tried to adulterate and manipulate to their own end.

The result of this, again, has been massive failure on their part.

One of the most intriguing recent developments was the United States court’s decision to disqualify Donald Trump from running for office in their elections next year.

The courts are the ones that did this, and since it is good old America, this is acceptable and there is no need to give a moment’s thought to it!

But when due process is followed by our courts in this part of the world, they say our courts are captured and there is no rule of law.

Such levels of hypocrisy are certainly shocking.

The big brother stature always exonerates the Americans and gives them the right to act as they please.

If this had happened in Zimbabwe and a certain candidate would have been removed from the ballot, certainly, we would be witnessing a fresh barrage of sanctions on us.

Not to worry, the house of cards always crumbles.

It seems the American way is not so perfect anymore.

And all along, people have always wanted to demonise Africa as being a continent full of lawlessness and lack of the rule of law.

It is obvious that Joe Biden is weaponising the law against a stronger opponent, who stands a greater chance of defeating him in the upcoming elections.

Trump is clearly the front-runner and Biden is using all manner of tactics to retain the presidency.

Since we have been taught so much on democratic elections and the conduct of polls, before, during and after, by our American brothers, I certainly think we should be invited to observe this upcoming plebiscite ourselves so that we can comment on its suitability, as well as its freeness and fairness.

Well, is this not the norm now to observe elections, more so where there is a general feeling that there might be foul play?

An important question would be: Do Americans need to be rescued from the Democratic Party?

The fictitious narrative that there is no rule of law in Africa does not hold water anymore.

It seems there is nothing wrong with our courts and it is actually the American system that has become soiled.

Again, the truth will be indicted and butchered.

There will be a media campaign to sanitise this abnormality and no one will see anything wrong with sacrificing the truth.

In all the chaos, there is need for people to quiet down and listen.

Zimbabwe, under the Second Republic and President ED Mnangagwa, is making headway.

We are forging ahead towards economic prosperity.

Our economy has become so diverse and is experiencing such an explosion of success that even our detractors cannot deny it anymore, with the World Bank recently categorising Zimbabwe as the fastest growing economy in our region.

This is indeed delightful and pleasing.

Zimbabwe, under the capable leadership of President ED Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF party, is doing the unthinkable under the barrage of illegal sanctions.

Using our own resources, we are progressing our county independently.

As we endeavour to achieve our goals as a nation, let us take a moment to remember that unity among ourselves is a crucial element.

There is indeed no reason for us to be divided; we are one.

Let us, therefore, continue with what our late great leaders and founding fathers who came before us, Cdes Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo, started.

What they did with the Unity Accord was not only a political union, but was also the uniting factor for all our people of this great nation of Zimbabwe.

With unity of purpose, we are unstoppable and Zimbabwe will attain Vision 2030.

This is a fact that cannot and should not be denied.

Unity results in development.

Dr Obert Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary-General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.