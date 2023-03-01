Induna High School win Imbizo district inter-schools athletics competition

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

INDUNA High School won the recently held Imbizo district inter-schools athletics competition with Petra College Senior coming in second position.

The competitions were held at White City Stadium with eight schools taking part, namely Mncumbatha, Petra College Senior, Masiyephambili College, Nketa High, Mganwini High, Tennyson Hlabangana, Christian Brothers College and Induna.

Induna picked up a total of 65 medals that included 23 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals. Petra in second place had 16 gold medals, 22 silver and 19 bronze medals making a total of 57 medals.

Petra paid tribute to some of their outstanding athletes on their social media pages.

“The Petra Snr athletics team attained second place out of eight schools with some magnificent individual and collective performances to add to the overall success of the two-day showcase. The Athletes attained numerous medals for their efforts, with Rhiley Ncube and Emma-Lee Bramsen receiving awards for best overall under 15 girls athlete and best under 20 girls athlete respectively.

“Special acknowledgment is given to our sports captain, Thomas Hensman, for his exemplary and inspirational leadership, and to Tracy Phiri and her coterie of passionate and dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to help our athletes excel at the event. Very well done,’’ posted Petra on their social media platforms. [email protected]