Informal traders and informal cross border traders urged to minimise cross border trips and practice hygiene

Sijabuliso Nyoni, Sunday News Reporter

The Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) has urged informal traders and informal cross border traders to minimize cross border trips and practice hygiene when selling as a measure to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement released on Wednesday the vendors organisation urged its stakeholders to reduce movements across especially to South Africa which has recorded more than 100 cases of the coronavirurs.

“BVTA would like to urge Informal Traders and Informal Cross Border Traders (ICBTs) to reduce travelling across borders if need be, we encourage ICBTs to exercise extreme precaution as advised by health experts.

“BVTA also appeals to vendors and informal traders to practice good hygiene for example washing of hands, fruits and refraining from handshakes,” BVTA said.

BVTA executive director Mr Michael Ndiweni said while most business of their members involved travelling to other countries, people must look at the big picture.

“We are very aware that they do business to fend for their families but such travels should be stopped,” Mr Ndiweni said.