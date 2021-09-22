Information Minister hails role of media in Covid-19 response

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa has hailed the media fraternity in the country for the role it has played in aiding government’s response against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister was talking after touring the Zimpapers group stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) this afternoon (Wednesday) where she reaffirmed the government’s commitment in ensuring that every Zimbabwean has access to vital information. She further hailed the role played by Zimpapers in informing, educating as well as entertaining the generality of Zimbabwe.

“As the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services we are doing everything to open the airwaves, we have for the first time licensed six commercial television stations, our goal is to make sure that all Zimbabweans, no matter where they are, they have information, because information is power.

“We are very grateful with what our media institutions have done especially in the Covid-19 era, where they have gone out to keep the public informed, even the Zimvac report attests to the fact that 98 percent of the people of this country are actually aware of the preventative and precautionary protocols and that means we have managed to work hard as the government as well as the private sector and media in the forefront,” said the Minister.

On ZITF 2021, Minister Mutsvangwa- who was accompanied for the tour by her husband, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is the chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association and her Deputy, Cde Kindness Paradza- said she was excited that Zimbabweans continued to show their resilience in reviving the economy despite challenges posed by sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are happy, these are difficult times, we are in the new normal, and we did not manage to hold this exhibition in 2020 because of Covid-19. It just shows the resilience of the people of this country, as people of Zimbabwe we have always managed to balance, especially now at a time when it is not easy to balance lifesaving and the economy at the same time but we have seen a lot of companies and a lot of local products being exhibited.

“There has been a lot of thinking out of the box, Zimbabwean companies have been working hard and what is important is that the Second Republic has been working very closely with its people, there is no longer a “them and us”, there is no longer public and private, instead we are working together,” said the Minister.

She noted that the international business conference was a testament that the Zimbabwean government and business are working together as it gave a platform for people to talk and forge a way forward in attaining Vision 2030.