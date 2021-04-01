Ingwebu to franchise three of its facilities

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Bulawayo Municipal Commercial Undertaking owned Ingwebu Breweries is set to franchise out three of its facilities inclusive of two beerhalls.

According to a notice the brewery is set to franchise Masina Beerhall in Luveve, Pata Pata Beerhall in Mpopoma and the Sizinda South bottle store.

In the past, more than 40 Ingwebu beer gardens have been run as franchises. The franchising strategy also empowers local businesspersons to take part in the development of their city.

“City of Bulawayo commercialized entities trading as Ingwebu Breweries, wishes to franchise Masina Beerhall, Pata Pata Beerhall and Sizinda South bottle store. Applicants must be resident rate payers of the city of Bulawayo for a period not less than 10 years.

“Must be able to support initial investment startup capital of not less than US$16 000 for Masina and Pata Pate respectively and US$3 000 for Sizinda South bottle store,” reads part of the notice.

Businesspeople interested in running the beer outlets under the franchise agreement are also required to commit to the day-to-day running of the franchise business and be able to pay the franchise fee for the allocated premise.

The potential entrepreneurs should also demonstrate ability to acquire acceptable collateral.