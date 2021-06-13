Initiative to boost literacy in Mat North schools

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sunday News Correspondent

SCHOOL going children in various districts of Matabeleland North are set to benefit from a literacy support programme that has committed to assist needy schools with reading material and other educational sundries in order to bridge the inequality gap in the provision of education.

The programme, known as The Give a Child a Book Initiative, is run by a group of local volunteers and the Diaspora community whose focus is to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on delivering quality education and boosting literacy to rural communities.

The group says it was driven by the alarming decrease in public examination pass rates and the dire state of village schools infrastructure in Tsholotsho, Binga, Hwange, Bubi, Umguza, Lupane and Nkayi where there are no libraries.

This has also been identified by educationists as a contributory factor to the record low level pass rate in the province.

In the last Grade Seven public examinations, 32 schools from the region got a zero percent pass rate. Matabeleland North had 15 schools with zero percent pass rate while in Matabeleland South 10 recorded zero percent pass rate.

The Give a Child a Book Initiative last week gave a donation of an assortment of school stationery to a Lupane-based organisation Catch Them Young.

Speaking on the occasion of the handover, The Give a Child a Book coordinator and resource liaison officer, Mr Nathi Masuku said the education delivery system in Matabeleland North needed interventions that would complement efforts to boost literacy at school and community level.

“More of what we do is centred on helping schools form libraries, improving comprehension and literacy levels in communities that are underdeveloped. We have been donating books suitable for school going children for some time now. We have also sourced other school accessories in the form of novels, magazines, inspirational books, chalks, pencils, pencil sharpeners, ink pens, crayons and biographies. Through our vast network of partners, we identified Catch Them Young, an organisation that deals in child development projects in Lupane as one of the recipients of the donations.”

He said The Give a Child a Book Initiative has in the last six years worked with schools in remote parts of the province where it conducted a comprehensive study on the needs assessment of the education sector in the province.

Catch Them Young director Mr Thando Nyoni said the continued support they got was going to ensure that school children in Lupane appreciate the value of reading and going to school.

“By exposing children to the world of books, we do not only give them an opportunity to read but a possibility of changing their mindset towards life. They will have a reason to go to school if books are there.

“We are grateful to The Give a Child a Book Initiative for giving us these life changing donations. The community of Lupane is geared to change the face of education in our area. Gone are the days of slumber. With these donations we are building libraries, establishing reading clubs and adult education camps,” said Mr Nyoni.

Mr Nyoni lamented the dilapidating state of the schools in villages of Lupane extending all the way to Hwange and Binga.

“It saddens me to find a Grade seven pupil who has never read a novel. Some schools lack basic furniture, qualified teachers and books, among other necessities. Some children sit on the floor and the teachers stay in the storeroom.”

Mr Nyoni said Catch Them Young does its activities in Ward 15 area of Lupane. The organisation last year conducted free lessons to more than 25 pupils during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.