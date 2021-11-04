Injured Musona, Hadebe ruled out of Warriors World Cup qualifiers remaining fixtures

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national football team captain, Knowledge Musona has been ruled out of the remaining 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia because of injury.

Musona, who is based in Saudi Arabia is out of the two matches together with Houston Dynamo defender, Teenage Hadebe who is also injured.

A squad of 26 players has been announced by the Norman Mapeza led technical team for the two matches. Zimbabwe face South Africa away on 11 November before they finish things off against Ethiopia at home three days later.

Mapeza said the selection is with next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in mind. The coach is also looking at restoring the nation’s pride in the remaining two matches.

“It’s all about assessment and building a team for the Afcon tournament next year. We need to restore our pride and make Warriors fans believe in our national team again. We also need to start building a team for the future.

“That is why we have called in some local players, young players and some senior players for these last two World Cup qualifiers,’’ said Mapeza.

Ipswich Town striker, Macauley Bonne who is yet to make his debut for the Warriors has been called together with goalkeepers, Taimon Mvula (Dynamos) Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn) and Petros Mhari (FC Platinum). There is a return to the Warriors for Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa while Tawanda Maswanhise of Leicester City is also included in the squad.

Zimbabwe are the bottom of the World Cup qualifier group with just a point secured from a 0-0 draw against South Africa at home in September.

Goalkeepers: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos) Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn) Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Bruce Kangwa (Azam) Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns) Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana) Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy) Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants) Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune) Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

