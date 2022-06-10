Injury rules Mudariki out of Rugby World Cup qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FRANCE based Zimbabwe international rugby player, Farai Mudariki will not feature for the Sables in this year’s crucial Rugby Africa Cup to be held in France as he is recovering from knee surgery.

Tight head prop Mudariki, who plays for Union Sportive Olympique Nivernaise in the French professional rugby system, Pro D2 posted a picture of himself on social media after going under the knife. He confirmed that he will out of action for a while, which effectively rules him out of Africa Cup taking place from 1-10 July in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence, France, which serves as the qualifier for next year’s World Cup in the European nation.

“I would like to thank everyone for the love and support over the last week or two. The surgery went well thanks to Dr Freychet and the team at the Centre Santy in Lyon. As we all know with this type of injury I’ll be out of rugby for a while. The plan is to approach this obstacle head on and comeback even stronger than before. See you all soon,’’ posted Mudariki.

Another player who is out injured is South Africa based Michael Kumbirai.

The Sables squad for the Rugby Africa Cup is being announced today (Friday) in Cape Town, South Africa where the team has been based while playing in that country’s Currie Cup First Division.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Goshwaks play their last match the Currie Cup First Division when they face Valke at the Wynberg High School on Saturday. The Goshawks are second from bottom in the Currie Cup, only better than the Border Bulldogs.

Zimbabwe Goshawks against Valke: Tyran Fagan, Liam Larkan, Bornwell Gwinji, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Kelvin Kanenungo, Aiden Burnett, Nyasha Tarusenga, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Marcus Nel, Brendon Marume, Takudzwa Chieza. Matthew McNab, Shayne Makombe, Shingirai Katsvere

Replacements: Matthew Mandioma, Victor Mupunga, Cleopas Kundiona, Godwin Mangenje, Johan Du Preez, Kyle Galloway, Conor Kennedy, Biselele Tshamala

