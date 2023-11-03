Injury setback for Botswana based Mlauzi

Gerald Sibanda

BOTSWANA based Zimbabwean winger Nigel Mlauzi suffered a groin injury setback while he was a having a workout at Botswana Premier League outfit Nico United.

The Batswana elite league is in its early stages and the 22-year-old Mlauzi, who is on loan at United from Highlanders, is a worried man to be in the treatment room,

“It’s disappointing to get an injury at such an early stage of the season. However, I’m praying that I get to heal soon and rejoin my teammates,” said Mlauzi.

He has only played one match during the ongoing season and he obviously hopes for a quick come back at a league that has a number of Zimbabwean players and coaches