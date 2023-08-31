Injury shutters dream for athlete

Gerald Sibanda

RONALD Muchichwa who is a promising athletic talent believes he has a chance to make it to next year’s All-Africa Games.

He has been nursing a hamstring injury since 2021 which has seen him on and off the scene restricting him to a few events.

His dream back then was to be part of the Zimbabwe team for the World Championships which concluded in Budapest, Hungry on Sunday.

It is not the only event that he dreamt of participating in, he was gunning for qualification for the 2022 African Championships which were held in Mauritius.

“I have been nursing the injury which I picked up while preparing for the World Championships which were in Kenya last year.”

“I was aiming to make it to the World Championships but I can say that I am fortunate that the All-Africa Games which will be held in Accra, Ghana were postponed to March next year, hopefully I will make it there in time alongside the Olympic Games which are also going to be held next year in Paris, so these are my aims and also to earn a professional athlete’s contract with one of the biggest brands which would also help fund me and in turn I would be able to nurse such problematic injuries,” said Muchichwa.

Muchichwa ran a Southern African Under-17 time of 49,35 seconds in the 400m in 2017 and was tipped to be a future star.

In 2018 he was part of the Zimbabwe squad that travelled to South Africa for the Southern Region Youth and Junior Championships where he finished as a bronze medalist in the 400m race.

He was a silver medalist in the 2019 Southern African Youth Games for schools.

He has a personal best of 10,35 in the 100 metres race and could be handy in the 4x100m relay.

Muchichwa is coached by Faith Dube.

In 2019 he was crowned the best junior athlete in the country before the sport was brought to a standstill by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also has a personal best of 21,23 seconds in the 200m race which he set at the National Sports Stadium in Harare which was hand timed and 47,07 in 400m run in Botswana.

Barring injuries next season, Muchichwa believes he will represent his country in international events.