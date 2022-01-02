Inside Byo’s drug cartels — an expose

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

WHILE cops have been busy raiding local pubs and stopping parties during the festive season, a drug business has been flourishing at the Bulawayo City Council-owned Richmond Landfill Site commonly known as Ngozi Mine.

During the week, a Sunday News investigation at the dump site revealed a thriving drug business.

This reporter visited the dumpsite ostensibly to buy ‘‘bush’’, a variant of marijuana favoured by the ‘‘old school’’ smokers or those that cannot afford to buy the more expensive variants like ‘‘skunk’’.

Police have been very visible laying siege on the city’s once-flourishing night life, one necessary raid at a time enforcing Covid-19 regulations.

Furthermore, revelations are that although police occasionally raid the dumpsite to bust drug and prostitution rackets, they always find a way to survive.

Sunday News investigations into the drug underworld have stumbled upon evidence which proves that drug cartels in the city aren’t just flourishing in the supposed sordid corners of nightclubs or under the glamour of strobe lights, but out in the open, in broad daylight. Some dealers have also made environs next to schools their base of operations.

Last week, Sunday News stumbled upon one such racket flourishing at corner Forth Avenue between Samuel Parirenyatwa and Josiah Tongogara Streets barely 200 metres away from Eveline High School’s Langdon Hostel.

The dealer sells out of some workshop, but the Sunday News crew observed a white Mercedes Benz ‘‘Big Badge’’ parked inside the yard.

A young female walked in to buy drugs. Barely a minute after walking in, the young lady was back in the car and she and her partner/partners quickly drove off.

At the corner of Sixth Avenue and Lobengula Street, another set of dealers is at work.

Though this publication listed this spot as a major supply base, operations have not ceased or diminished.

And no, the drugs are not being circulated in a dark, narrow, nondescript alley, but on the main road, straight out of what looks like a municipal disused manhole or on their person.

Tip off

Local resident Mr James Ncube, who is a web designer by profession who lives in Emakhandeni not too far from the garbage site, said what seems to be an innocuous garbage dump has been doubling as a drug distributing kiosk for years now, and though locals know it all, they choose to turn a blind eye, out of fear or apathy.

“We’ve always known what happens at Ngozi Mine.

Many youngsters started doing drugs after having gone there a few times to pick for toys and then fell in with the wrong crowds.

We generally don’t talk about it because some of the dealers are not garbage pickers but stay there to sell drugs and hide from the police.

Most of us are afraid that if we speak out, they may come looking for us,” Mr Ncube told Sunday News.

Another source who showed this crew the Sixth Avenue base, explained how the dealers operate.

“The business hours start right from the morning — students from local schools or kids from wealthy families visit the dealer for a daily fix on their way to school.

Evenings are reserved for older and sometime wealthier set, who line up on the street in their swanky imported sedans, and are sold the contraband openly,” said the source who works with this crew.

Following a tip-off about the drug cartels operation at Ngozi Mine, Sunday News took position within the squatter camp a little away from the dealers.

This is what followed: A youngster clad in knee-length shorts, barely out of school, walked up gingerly, and handed over some cash to a grimy squatter sitting on a slab of stone.

In return, he promptly pulled out two plastic pouches from the deep recesses of an innocuous looking garbage bag next to him.

Concealing one packet inside his grimy shirt, he placed the other on the stone he had been occupying, and gestured to the boy to pocket it and move.

Another client was seen pocketing a pouch, and in return writing out what was perhaps an order and handing it over to two men who seemed to be manning the kiosk for this illegal trade.

An old man dressed in tattered overalls was seen moving in the direction of the dump.

Walking up to him, this reporter casually asked him if drugs were being bought and sold in the near vicinity.

The old man was more than willing to help not only with information — he pointed helpfully to the spot across the road — but also in kind, by offering to get some samples.

“Mfana wami lapha uthola yonke into.

Hanti lina abancane lichazwa yi-skunk leguka.

Imbanje ilaphana etentini eyi-blue kodwa iguka ungena ngalaphana (My boy you will get everything here.

You, young people of today seem to prefer skunk and crystal meth (guka) — ganja is sold in the blue tent and guka a little further ahead’),” he revealed.

The man also freely parted with some unsolicited advice — one should not get addicted to drugs, he cautioned.

This reporter gave him US$5 and asked if he could make a buy just to see the two dealers at work once more.

The man, who later identified himself as Mcebisi Mathonsi, promptly walked to the rendezvous, approached the two men manning the kiosk, and returned with two pouches of skunk, weighing approximately two grammes each and neatly packed in polythene bags.

The purchase had left him poorer by a mere US$2.

Enquiring if the reporter was planning for a party later in the evening, the generous soul even offered to procure the substances in bulk.

“I do not take or deal in drugs, but know where it is sold on the streets.

If I get a few bucks, in exchange for information or to buy for someone, I can use it to buy lunch,” he quipped. — @RealSimbaJemwa