INsimbi zeZhwane band members conferred liberation hero status

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status to the iNsimbi zeZhwane band members who perished in a road traffic accident along the Bulawayo – Victoria falls highway last Saturday.

The accident claimed two lives including lead vocalist Elvis ‘MaEli’ Mathe and drummer Thembinkosi ‘Maviri’ Mpofu.

A memorial service has been set for Friday (today) at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

Zaun-PF secretary general Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the conferment of the liberation hero status.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of ZANU (PF), Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa has conferred Liberation Hero status to the late Cde Elvis Mathe and Cde Thembinkosi Mpofu who died on 5 August 2023 and will be buried at the Provincial Heroes Acre, Lupane The families can be contacted through our Matabeleland North Provincial office,” said Dr Mpofu.

Initial burial arrangements for MaEli had been set for Saturday at his rural home in Tsholotsho while Maviri was set to be buried at Luveve cemetery.

