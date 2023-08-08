iNsimbi zeZhwane burial arrangements announced

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

BURIAL arrangements for the two iNsimbi zeZhwane band crew members who perished in a road traffic accident have been announced with two memorial services set for Hillbrow theatre and Bulawayo amphitheater on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

In a statement by Underground Entertainment and iNsimbi zeZhwane music band together with the Central Organizing committee they jointly informed on the funeral arrangements of the two late band members.

“There will be memorial service in Johannesburg at Underground Hillbrow Theatre on Wednesday 9 August 2023 at 16h00hrs.

There will also be a brief service for Elvis Mathe at Bulawayo Amphitheatre on Friday 11 August 2023, then departure to Tsholotsho where he will be laid to rest on 12 August 2023 at Magabelana Village,” reads the statement.

The joint statement said finer details are yet to be provided on the burial of Thembinkosi Mpofu with the initial burial arrangements set for Lupane.

They extended their gratitude towards Kingdom blue who are providing free services.

“We would like to thank and acknowledge Kingdom Blue Funeral Service in advance for the role they playing in offering full free burial and logistics of our fallen heroes. We also acknowledge the assistance from the public and fellow artists for their contribution they have made,” reads the statement.

INsimbi zeZhwane was involved in a horrific accident on Saturday at the 281 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo – Victoria falls road. While the above mentioned two dies on the same day, other band members are recovering at Mpilo Central Hospital. Government has also came through with state assisted burial as well as paying hospital bills.

@nyeve14