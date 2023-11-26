Insimbi zeZhwane wins Big at Bulawayo Arts Awards

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

In a night filled with glitz and glamour, the Bulawayo Arts Awards at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair witnessed the crowning of Insimbi zeZhwane as the big winner of the People’s choice awards on Saturday night.

The group walked away with a brand new car, marking a great achievement in their career.

The category had the likes of Aphiwe and Sobancane, Madlela, and Nitefreak, among others.

The event was extraordinary and star studded. Personalities such as Lasizwe Dambudzo from South Africa and Lindani the stylist graced the occasion. Dambudzo and Lindani were involved in selecting the best-dressed individuals at the Red Carpet, won journalist Mollet Ndebele.

The entertainment at the Bulawayo Arts Awards included performances by renowned artists like Sekunjali MaAfrica, Mzoe7, and Ladee.

The success of the Bulawayo Arts Awards was made possible through the sponsorship of Culture Fund, European Union and Roil Cooking oil, among other brands.