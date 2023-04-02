International airlines endorse destination Zimbabwe

Rutendo Nyeve, Business Reporter

THE extension in the frequency of flights by Eurowings Discover Airline into Zimbabwe has been described as a huge endorsement of destination Zimbabwe which will promote trade and help complement the recovery of the tourism sector post-Covid-19.

Eurowings Discover Airline, is wholly owned by German conglomerate, Lufthansa Group and serves long-haul leisure destinations. It is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried. It resumed services to Victoria Falls last Wednesday and will be operating all year round instead of the initial seasonal service. The resumption of Eurowings came a day after Zambia Airways reintroduced the Harare-Lusaka flights for the first time in 27 years.

In an interview with Sunday News Business, Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe President Mr Wengai Nhau said the resumption of the flights will enhance the competitiveness of destination Zimbabwe.

“Any addition into the country is welcome because the more options in terms of air transport into a given destination, the more that destination becomes competitive. Competitiveness, affordability, and quality of accessibility are all enhanced as a result of the additional capacity both on the tourism side and on the trade side. In other words, it means that there is now a direct connection between Zimbabwe and Germany all year round which is something to celebrate in terms of economic and diplomatic ties as well as tourism development and growth. It will help to complement our recovery efforts as a sector post Covid-19,” said Mr Nhau.

The airline is expected to fly into Victoria Falls three times a week via Windhoek after which the Frankfurt-Kilimanjalo-Victoria Falls route will follow in June.

“This is a big endorsement to the destination, Zimbabwe as a whole not only Victoria Falls but Zimbabwe as a destination. This means other European carriers will look at the possibility of flying into Zimbabwe. That’s a good endorsement as far as Zimbabwe is concerned,” said Mr Nhau.

Lufthansa Group Station Manager at Victoria Falls Mr John Letiene confirmed that the flight will now service the country all year round.

“A seasonal flight only flies in a particular season. It’s either they fly over the winter or summer season. What we used to do was to fly over the summer season and be off during the winter season. Our winter season is the European summer season while our summer season is our winter season. So that meant we started our operations at the end of March till the middle of November. We would then take a break from mid-November till the end of March. So this development means that we will now operate all year round without breaking for the next two years,” said Mr Letiene.

Meanwhile, Airport Company of Zimbabwe Public Relations and Communications Manager, Mr Tonderai Mangombe said the move to abandon the seasonal flights opting for all year round was due to the high demand and the growing popularity of the destination among tourists.

“We are pleased to announce that Eurowings Discover resumed services to Victoria Falls and will be operating all year round instead of the initial seasonal service. This decision has been made due to the high demand and the growing popularity of the destination among tourists,” he said.

The coming of more international airlines is testimony to the positive impact of Zimbabwe’s Open Skies Policy, which enhances the country’s attractiveness to potential investors. When the Second Republic assumed office in 2017, just three airlines were utilising the country’s airspace.

However, over 20 airlines are now flying into the country. The renewed interest in Zimbabwe as a destination is a show of confidence in the local tourism industry, and aviation market in general, by foreign airlines and the international community. — @nyeve14