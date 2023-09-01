International boxing tourney set for Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira

DELTAFORCE Boxing Academy are expected to host an international tournament in Bulawayo next month.

The academy, which is one of the big stables in the country clinched a lucrative deal in May with international sports apparel manufacturer Ihsan, worth over US$250 000 for the next three years.

They also have a deal with Zimbabwe Televeision Network (ZTN) to broadcast Friday Night boxing this year.

They become Ihsan Sports’ exclusive distributing partner for combat sports gear and equipment in the SADC region.

Deltaforce Boxing has since started a nationwide talent scouting initiative to find Africa’s next big boxing stars.

Clyde Musonda, the manager and promoter at Deltaforce Boxing Promotions confirmed the Bulawayo event.

“My team has decided to take boxing to Bulawayo on the 29th of October at Blue Hills Camp, on the day we are going to have eight international bouts and one Zimbabwe super middleweight title. To feature on the day is Charles Manyuchi, Kudakwashe ‘Take Money’ Chivandire and the newly crowned WBF Africa champion Tinashe Chairman,” said Musonda.

He said his team will be visiting Bulawayo in the coming days with more information on the tournament set to be revealed.

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) Bulawayo Province co-ordinator Adelaide Gumbo said: “ I understand the team is going to be in town and l believe that is when every other detail concerning the tournament will be disclosed.”

