International cricket comes to Bulawayo, as Chevrons take on Ireland

Wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor celebrates a wicket with then captain Graeme Cremer when Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 107 runs in an ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club in March 2018 (Photo credit ICC).

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

INTERNATIONAL cricket makes a return to Bulawayo in almost two years next month when Zimbabwe take on Ireland in three One Day Internationals as well as same number of Twenty20 Internationals Sports Club.

Bulawayo cricket fans last tasted international action in July 2018 when Zimbabwe took on Pakistan in five ODIs, which were all won by the visitors.

The limited-overs series will start off with the T20I matches which are scheduled for 2, 4 and 5 April, followed by the ODI fixtures set for 8, 10 and 12 April.

Ireland last toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2015, with the Chevrons winning the three-match ODI contest 2-1, with all the matches played at Harare Sports Club.

In 2018, Zimbabwe also beat Ireland by 107 runs when they clashed at the same venue in a Super Six match during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018.

The Irish got the better of Zimbabwe when the Chevrons toured Ireland in July last year as they won the three ODIs the two countries played, while the T20I series ended 1-1.

With Ireland ranked 11th and Zimbabwe 12th on the ICC ODI rankings, the visit by the Irish should make for an intriguing series in the City of Kings. Zimbabwe are better ranked in the T20Is as they are the 11th best team in the world while Ireland are 13th.

@Mdawini_29